StoneX Group Inc. Purchases Shares of 150,000 iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 150,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $3,611,000. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.08% of iShares China Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $87,000. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 33.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 6,535 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prospect Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.44. The company had a trading volume of 41,917,235 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,630,859. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $20.86 and a 1-year high of $30.54. The stock has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.31 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.68.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

