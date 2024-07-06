StoneX Group Inc. Sells 1,110 Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $2,126,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHY. Cornell University bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $35,212,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 3,931.4% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,896,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,560,000 after acquiring an additional 1,849,118 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $119,012,000. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 43.6% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,450,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,006,000 after acquiring an additional 744,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Members Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.2% in the first quarter. Members Trust Co now owns 1,493,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,122,000 after acquiring an additional 732,321 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 23.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $81.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,171,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,966,341. The company has a market capitalization of $24.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3,695.45 and a beta of 0.01. iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $80.55 and a 12 month high of $82.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $81.42 and a 200 day moving average of $81.62.

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2704 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.97%.

(Free Report)

The iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (SHY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the U.S. Treasury 1-3 Year index. The fund tracks a market weighted index of debt issued by the US Treasury with 1-3 years remaining to maturity. Treasury STRIPS are excluded. SHY was launched on Jul 22, 2002 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 1-3 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.