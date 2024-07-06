StoneX Group Inc. Sells 7,622 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

StoneX Group Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 229,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,622 shares during the quarter. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for 1.5% of StoneX Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $13,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sachetta LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter worth $47,000. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the first quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, Calton & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000.

Get First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF alerts:

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FTSM stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $59.70. 1,016,842 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 834,200. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $59.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.73. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a one year low of $59.41 and a one year high of $59.94.

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.92%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.