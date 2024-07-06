StoneX Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY)

StoneX Group Inc. reduced its stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 140,742 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,034 shares during the period. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers accounts for 0.9% of StoneX Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. StoneX Group Inc. owned 0.07% of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers worth $7,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in RDVY. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Curtis Advisory Group LLC now owns 19,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 18,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 87.5% during the 4th quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 38,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers alerts:

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Stock Down 0.8 %

NASDAQ RDVY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.44. 642,668 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 738,433. First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers has a 52 week low of $43.30 and a 52 week high of $56.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.51. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.08 and a beta of 1.15.

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Cuts Dividend

First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.2616 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 27th.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Rising Dividend Achievers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.