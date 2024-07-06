STP Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $79.52 Million (STPT)

STP (STPT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 6th. One STP token can now be purchased for $0.0409 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. STP has a total market cap of $79.52 million and approximately $2.42 million worth of STP was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, STP has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

STP Profile

STP (STPT) is a token. It was first traded on June 11th, 2019. STP’s total supply is 1,942,420,283 tokens. STP’s official Twitter account is @stp_network. The official website for STP is stp.network. STP’s official message board is mirror.xyz/0xb9d761af53845d1f3c68f99c38f4db6fccfb66a1.

STP Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “STP (STPT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. STP has a current supply of 1,942,420,283.027067. The last known price of STP is 0.03971395 USD and is up 4.49 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 87 active market(s) with $6,259,931.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://stp.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as STP directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade STP should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy STP using one of the exchanges listed above.

