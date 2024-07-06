Stratis Price Reaches $0.0414 on Exchanges (STRAX)

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One Stratis coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0414 or 0.00000071 BTC on major exchanges. Stratis has a total market capitalization of $21.46 million and approximately $20,354.04 worth of Stratis was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Stratis has traded down 10.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Stratis alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,069.38 or 0.05270275 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000637 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00047122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008268 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.20 or 0.00014072 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012969 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Stratis Profile

STRAX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 9th, 2016. Stratis’ total supply is 130,635,514 coins. The official website for Stratis is stratisplatform.com. The Reddit community for Stratis is https://reddit.com/r/stratisplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Stratis’ official Twitter account is @stratisplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. Stratis’ official message board is www.stratisplatform.com/news.

Buying and Selling Stratis

According to CryptoCompare, “Stratis (STRAX) is the native cryptocurrency token of the Stratis platform, a blockchain-as-a-service (BaaS) provider that enables organizations to develop, test, and deploy blockchain-based applications using the .NET framework. STRAX is used to compensate participants who support the network by staking, pay for transaction fees, and run smart contracts on the platform. The Stratis platform and its STRAX token were founded by Chris Trew, an entrepreneur with a background in enterprise IT and cloud computing.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stratis directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stratis should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stratis using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Stratis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Stratis and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.