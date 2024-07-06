Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

SRDX has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Sidoti reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $43.00 price target on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Surmodics in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ SRDX opened at $41.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $598.49 million, a P/E ratio of 44.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $37.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a current ratio of 4.39. Surmodics has a 52-week low of $25.17 and a 52-week high of $42.36.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $31.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.79 million. Surmodics had a net margin of 9.44% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Surmodics will post -0.51 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 4th quarter valued at about $163,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 15.7% in the 4th quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Surmodics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 673 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Surmodics by 97.2% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides performance coating technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical and biological components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics (IVD).

