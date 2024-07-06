Sylvamo Co. (SLVM) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.45 on July 29th

Sylvamo Co. (NYSE:SLVM – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, May 17th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of 0.45 per share on Monday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This is an increase from Sylvamo’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30.

Sylvamo has a payout ratio of 24.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sylvamo to earn $7.10 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 25.4%.

Get Sylvamo alerts:

Sylvamo Stock Performance

Shares of SLVM stock opened at $66.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $68.73 and a 200-day moving average of $59.47. Sylvamo has a one year low of $37.59 and a one year high of $72.48. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.07.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sylvamo ( NYSE:SLVM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.02. Sylvamo had a net margin of 5.40% and a return on equity of 24.67%. The firm had revenue of $905.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $864.38 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Sylvamo will post 6.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Sylvamo from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sylvamo

Sylvamo Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sylvamo Corporation produces and markets uncoated freesheet for cutsize, offset paper, and pulp in Latin America, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Europe, Latin America, and North America segments. The Europe segment offers copy, tinted, and colored laser printing paper under REY Adagio and Pro-Design brands; and graphic and high-speed inkjet printing papers under the brand Jetstar; as well as produces uncoated freesheet papers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sylvamo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sylvamo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.