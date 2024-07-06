Tanager Wealth Management LLP Decreases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Free Report) by 8.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,064 shares of the company’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $773,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $202,000. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 358.6% in the 1st quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 10,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,566,000 after purchasing an additional 7,953 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the 1st quarter valued at about $469,000. Finally, DecisionPoint Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 4,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 70.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Performance

Shares of MAR traded up $0.81 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $240.98. The stock had a trading volume of 851,934 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,613,953. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $178.24 and a 12-month high of $260.57. The firm has a market cap of $68.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.87, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $239.86.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). Marriott International had a net margin of 12.00% and a negative return on equity of 376.88%. The company had revenue of $5.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Marriott International, Inc. will post 9.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 24th were paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 23rd. This is an increase from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.01%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAR. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Marriott International from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Marriott International from $248.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price target on Marriott International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Marriott International from $239.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Marriott International from $250.00 to $248.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $242.19.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in operating, franchising, and licensing hotel, residential, timeshare, and other lodging properties worldwide. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, The Luxury Collection, W Hotels, St. Regis, EDITION, Bvlgari, Marriott Hotels, Sheraton, Westin, Autograph Collection, Renaissance Hotels, Le Méridien, Delta Hotels by Marriott, Tribute Portfolio, Gaylord Hotels, Design Hotels, Marriott Executive Apartments, Apartments by Marriott Bonvoy, Courtyard by Marriott, Fairfield by Marriott, Residence Inn by Marriott, SpringHill Suites by Marriott, Four Points by Sheraton, TownePlace Suites by Marriott, Aloft Hotels, AC Hotels by Marriott, Moxy Hotels, Element Hotels, Protea Hotels by Marriott, and City Express by Marriott brand names, as well as operates residences, timeshares, and yachts.

