Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $15.16 Million Stock Holdings in Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUS – Free Report) by 49.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 56,220 shares during the quarter. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF accounts for about 2.4% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP owned 0.23% of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF worth $15,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mission Wealth Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF in the first quarter worth $299,000. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 248,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,213,000 after buying an additional 54,672 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 7.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 69,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 4,925 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,280,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MN Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Avantis U.S. Equity ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. MN Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 48,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,371,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period.

AVUS stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $90.99. The company had a trading volume of 159,750 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,703. The stock has a market cap of $6.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.22 and a 200-day moving average of $86.29. Avantis U.S. Equity ETF has a one year low of $69.57 and a one year high of $91.09.

The Avantis U.S. Equity ETF (AVUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US equities of all market capitalizations, with a bias toward smaller, more profitable or value companies. AVUS was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

