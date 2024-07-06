Tanager Wealth Management LLP Has $7.38 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,658 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,261 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $7,383,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% during the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.33 on Friday, hitting $72.40. The stock had a trading volume of 4,201,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,060,988. The business’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.19. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a twelve month low of $67.99 and a twelve month high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.2207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is a positive change from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

