Tanager Wealth Management LLP Invests $270,000 in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 5,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $129,000. Grand Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Grand Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the period. Level Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 9.5% in the 4th quarter. Level Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Hart & Patterson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $275,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors raised its stake in Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Level Financial Advisors now owns 5,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

DFSB traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $51.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,787. Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF has a 52 week low of $48.44 and a 52 week high of $52.29. The company’s 50-day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $51.32.

Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional Global Sustainability Fixed Income ETF (DFSB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides broad exposure to investment-grade government and corporate debt securities from development markets. The fund considers environment and sustainability to target longer-term securities.

