Tanager Wealth Management LLP Makes New Investment in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (BATS:VSGX – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $403,000. Creative Planning raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 4.6% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,176,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,345,000 after acquiring an additional 52,056 shares in the last quarter. Garde Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF by 24.6% in the third quarter. Garde Capital Inc. now owns 71,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after acquiring an additional 14,127 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $123,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF in the third quarter valued at $169,000.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF stock traded up $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $58.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 88,034 shares. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.69 and its 200-day moving average is $56.34.

Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard ESG International Stock ETF (VSGX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex USA Choice index, a market-cap-weighted index of global ex-US companies screened for environmental, social, and corporate governance criteria. VSGX was launched on Sep 18, 2018 and is managed by Vanguard.

