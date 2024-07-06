Tanager Wealth Management LLP Reduces Stock Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lessened its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,476 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 510 shares during the quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in PayPal were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PYPL. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. American National Bank purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in PayPal during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Activity at PayPal

In related news, Director Deborah M. Messemer sold 4,422 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.65, for a total value of $272,616.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $861,620.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. TD Cowen increased their target price on PayPal from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, June 13th. Stephens increased their target price on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on PayPal from $79.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. Twenty equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.82.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of PYPL traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.76. 12,243,845 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,009,925. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.25 and a twelve month high of $76.54. The company has a market capitalization of $62.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.05, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.42.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PayPal Company Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.