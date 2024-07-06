Tangible (TNGBL) 24-Hour Volume Reaches $2.01

Tangible (TNGBL) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Over the last week, Tangible has traded 14.7% lower against the US dollar. Tangible has a market cap of $27.86 million and $2.01 worth of Tangible was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tangible token can currently be bought for $0.86 or 0.00001502 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tangible Profile

Tangible launched on May 1st, 2022. Tangible’s total supply is 33,333,333 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,545,229 tokens. Tangible’s official Twitter account is @tangibledao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tangible is www.tangible.store. The official message board for Tangible is medium.com/tangible.

Tangible Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Tangible (TNGBL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Polygon platform. Tangible has a current supply of 33,333,333 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Tangible is 0.95971395 USD and is down -3.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 29 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.tangible.store/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tangible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tangible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tangible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

