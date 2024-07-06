Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Wakefield Asset Management LLLP

Wakefield Asset Management LLLP lowered its holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,212 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,163 shares during the quarter. Target makes up about 1.5% of Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP’s holdings in Target were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $759,810,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 15,009.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,757,088 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $250,244,000 after acquiring an additional 1,745,459 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 51,357.7% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 1,220,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $173,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218,204 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,683,228 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $382,145,000 after acquiring an additional 984,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Target by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,163,864 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,447,538,000 after acquiring an additional 868,274 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TGT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Target from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Target in a report on Monday, June 3rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $116.00 price target for the company. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised their price target on shares of Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.61.

Target Stock Performance

TGT stock traded up $0.85 on Friday, reaching $145.65. 3,562,244 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,496,491. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $102.93 and a 12 month high of $181.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $150.93 and its 200 day moving average price is $153.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.38 billion, a PE ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The retailer reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.02). Target had a return on equity of 31.91% and a net margin of 3.87%. The company had revenue of $24.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 9.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.08%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. Target’s payout ratio is 49.38%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

