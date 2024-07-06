Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Shares Up 0.2%

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.21. 6,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 16,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Price Performance
The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88.
Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
About Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029
- How to Use the MarketBeat Dividend Calculator
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.