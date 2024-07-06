Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE) Shares Up 0.2%

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 (NYSE:TVE – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $22.21 and last traded at $22.21. 6,895 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 58% from the average session volume of 16,230 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.17.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Price Performance

The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88.

Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st will be issued a $0.1385 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

About Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 stock. Summit Financial LLC bought a new stake in Tennessee Valley Authority PARRS A 2029 ( NYSE:TVE Free Report ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $687,000.

for more than eight decades, the tennessee valley authority has provided affordable electricity, environmental stewardship and economic development opportunities to the tennessee valley. tva was established by congress in 1933 to address a wide range of environmental, economic and technological issues, including the need for low-cost electricity, and navigation and flood control along the tennessee river system.

