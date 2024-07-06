TerraClassicUSD (USTC) Hits Market Capitalization of $87.09 Million

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. One TerraClassicUSD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0156 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, TerraClassicUSD has traded 10.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. TerraClassicUSD has a market cap of $87.09 million and approximately $11.08 million worth of TerraClassicUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get TerraClassicUSD alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.44 or 0.00047122 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00008268 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00012969 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00010436 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0876 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00006058 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0668 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About TerraClassicUSD

USTC uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2019. TerraClassicUSD’s total supply is 8,958,996,906 coins and its circulating supply is 5,580,060,583 coins. TerraClassicUSD’s official website is terra.money. The official message board for TerraClassicUSD is medium.com/terra-money. TerraClassicUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling TerraClassicUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraClassicUSD (USTC) is a digital asset built on the Terra blockchain and created due to the de-pegging of TerraUSD (UST) from the US dollar. USTC is designed to provide users with a digital asset that maintains a value relative to a basket of assets, including the US Dollar and other stablecoins. It is issued and managed by Terraform Labs and provides an easy and secure way to transfer value within the Terra network. In early May 2022, the price of Terra’s LUNA and UST tokens began to plummet, leading to the collapse of both tokens and the Terra network. To protect users, Terraform Labs moved users’ UST tokens to the Terra Classic wallet, exchanging them for USTC tokens, and providing more market liquidity.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraClassicUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraClassicUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraClassicUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

