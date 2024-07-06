Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target Raised to $180.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $160.00 to $180.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the electric vehicle producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on TSLA. Oppenheimer reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued an underperform rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $155.00 to $145.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, New Street Research reiterated a buy rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $192.71.

Tesla Stock Up 2.1 %

TSLA opened at $251.52 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $184.10 and its 200 day moving average is $191.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.16, a PEG ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 2.31. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $138.80 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The company had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. Research analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,705 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.86, for a total transaction of $17,322,306.30. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,772,900. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total value of $113,236.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at $11,350,652.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tesla

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC grew its position in Tesla by 202.2% in the fourth quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

