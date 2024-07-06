Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $0.75 on Major Exchanges

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 3% lower against the dollar. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $738.24 million and approximately $21.22 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for about $0.75 or 0.00001293 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000639 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000616 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000627 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Coin Profile

XTZ uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,008,659,706 coins and its circulating supply is 988,097,755 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tezos should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

