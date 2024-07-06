Tezos (XTZ) Price Reaches $0.75

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. During the last seven days, Tezos has traded 2.8% lower against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be bought for $0.75 or 0.00001281 BTC on major exchanges. Tezos has a market cap of $737.07 million and approximately $18.87 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000636 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000623 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000585 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000622 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,008,675,805 coins and its circulating supply is 988,113,854 coins. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. Tezos’ official website is www.tezos.com. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Tezos’ official message board is forum.tezosagora.org.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

