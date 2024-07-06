The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $126.17.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Macquarie initiated coverage on The Ensign Group in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

View Our Latest Report on ENSG

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total transaction of $40,764.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Daren Shaw sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.26, for a total value of $236,520.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 30,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,577,365. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.47, for a total value of $40,764.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 20,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,329,632.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,813 shares of company stock worth $808,203 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Hawaiian Bank grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 37.5% in the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 3,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 21.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 190.0% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 20.9% in the 1st quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 92,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,509,000 after buying an additional 16,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in The Ensign Group by 595.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 20,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after buying an additional 17,573 shares in the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Ensign Group Price Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $126.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $120.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.37. The Ensign Group has a 52-week low of $88.79 and a 52-week high of $128.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of 33.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.99.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.19. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.60% and a net margin of 5.67%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.32%.

About The Ensign Group

(Get Free Report

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.