The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Acquired by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. boosted its position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in Southern by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 42,323 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 278 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Southern by 1.2% during the first quarter. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,177 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Southern by 5.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 174,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,491,000 after purchasing an additional 8,713 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Southern in the first quarter worth approximately $1,255,000. Finally, Prosperity Consulting Group LLC boosted its stake in Southern by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Consulting Group LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,524 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.10% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Southern

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total value of $684,815.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares in the company, valued at $9,117,660.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Sloane N. Drake sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.61, for a total value of $931,320.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,597.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 9,126 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.04, for a total transaction of $684,815.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 121,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,117,660.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Southern from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Southern from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Southern from $74.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southern from $65.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Southern currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.14.

Southern Stock Up 0.4 %

SO traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $78.04. 2,343,844 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,277,963. The Southern Company has a 52-week low of $61.56 and a 52-week high of $80.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $85.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $77.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.13. Southern had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 16.74%. The business had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.79 earnings per share. Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 6th. Investors of record on Monday, May 20th were issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 17th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.69%. This is an increase from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.42%.

Southern Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, gas distribution operations, and gas pipeline investments operations.

