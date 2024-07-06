The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) Position Lifted by Resonant Capital Advisors LLC

Resonant Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,461 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $3,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 490.9% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 299,359 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $24,122,000 after purchasing an additional 248,695 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 10.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,343 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,892,000 after buying an additional 2,217 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 6.3% in the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 9,334 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $757,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 5.5% in the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 744,847 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $60,381,000 after buying an additional 38,910 shares during the period. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 74.0% in the third quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,553 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $612,000 after buying an additional 3,213 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total transaction of $466,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Walt Disney news, Director James P. Gorman acquired 20,000 shares of Walt Disney stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $106.03 per share, for a total transaction of $2,120,600.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 20,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,170,116.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Sonia L. Coleman sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.00, for a total value of $466,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $97.99. 8,550,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,995,331. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $103.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.75. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $78.73 and a 12 month high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The company had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $129.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $113.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.44.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

