THORChain (RUNE) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $921.00 Million

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on July 6th. THORChain has a total market cap of $921.00 million and $152.57 million worth of THORChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One THORChain coin can now be purchased for $3.55 or 0.00006114 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, THORChain has traded down 9.7% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

THORChain Profile

THORChain was first traded on May 8th, 2018. THORChain’s total supply is 413,415,184 coins and its circulating supply is 259,485,408 coins. THORChain’s official Twitter account is @thorchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for THORChain is https://reddit.com/r/thorchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. THORChain’s official website is thorchain.org. THORChain’s official message board is medium.com/thorchain.

THORChain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Created in 2018 by CEO and founder Chad Barraford, Thorchain (RUNE) is a decentralized liquidity network for cross-chain cryptocurrency swaps, allowing users to trade their digital assets across various blockchain networks without the need for centralized exchanges. The platform is non-custodial, allowing users to maintain control of their assets.Thorchain aims to create a trustless and decentralized trading ecosystem with a unique “chaosnet” mechanism that facilitates quick and efficient trades. It also allows users to participate in liquidity pools, earning rewards for providing liquidity to the platform, ensuring that there is always sufficient liquidity available for trading.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THORChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade THORChain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THORChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

