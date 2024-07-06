Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Major Shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc Buys 60,294 Shares

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 60,294 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.64 per share, for a total transaction of $340,058.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,901,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,283,912.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Fund 1 Investments, Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 1st, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 126,324 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.54 per share, for a total transaction of $699,834.96.

On Thursday, June 27th, Fund 1 Investments, Llc bought 100,000 shares of Tilly’s stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.14 per share, for a total transaction of $514,000.00.

Tilly’s Stock Performance

NYSE TLYS opened at $5.58 on Friday. Tilly’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.85 and a twelve month high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $167.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $5.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.56.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Tilly’s ( NYSE:TLYS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 6th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.02). Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 14.38% and a negative net margin of 6.85%. The firm had revenue of $115.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.57 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Tilly’s, Inc. will post -0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, June 10th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $7.50 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $8.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 7th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Tilly’s by 461.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its position in Tilly’s by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 10,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 4,035 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Tilly’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Sierra Summit Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 376,233 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 26,081 shares during the period. 76.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

