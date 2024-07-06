Toncoin (TON) One Day Volume Tops $383.07 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded up 5.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 0.5% lower against the US dollar. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $25.92 billion and $383.07 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $7.59 or 0.00013231 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin Coin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,613,339 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,592,244.350725 with 2,501,245,849.468966 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.36875597 USD and is up 10.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $520,805,785.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

