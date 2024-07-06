Toncoin Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $337.64 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. Toncoin has a total market capitalization of $25.63 billion and $337.64 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.51 or 0.00012882 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded down 1.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.33 or 0.00009141 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,292.65 or 1.00030081 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00012103 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000913 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000045 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.27 or 0.00067389 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000034 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. It was first traded on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,108,637,230 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. Toncoin’s official website is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,108,592,244.350725 with 2,501,245,849.468966 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.36875597 USD and is up 10.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 451 active market(s) with $520,805,785.43 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

