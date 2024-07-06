Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD) Given a C$82.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

UBS Group set a C$82.00 price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Free Report) (NYSE:TD) in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on TD. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$91.00 to C$93.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. CIBC raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from C$83.50 to C$88.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$76.00 to C$73.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. Cibc World Mkts raised Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$90.00 to C$87.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of C$86.97.

Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at C$75.24 on Tuesday. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a one year low of C$73.67 and a one year high of C$87.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$76.38 and its 200 day moving average is C$79.72. The firm has a market cap of C$132.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.82.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (TSE:TD – Get Free Report) (NYSE:TD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 23rd. The company reported C$2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.84 by C$0.20. The business had revenue of C$13.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$13.38 billion. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 9.89% and a net margin of 21.91%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 7.8691589 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 10th. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 69.39%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

