Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) CEO Sells $632,755.89 in Stock

Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Free Report) CEO Khozema Shipchandler sold 11,241 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.29, for a total transaction of $632,755.89. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,891,728.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Khozema Shipchandler also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twilio alerts:

On Friday, June 7th, Khozema Shipchandler sold 24,657 shares of Twilio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $1,405,449.00.

Twilio Stock Performance

NYSE TWLO opened at $57.36 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.55, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $58.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.30, a PEG ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.35. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.86 and a 12-month high of $78.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 0.89% and a negative net margin of 17.37%. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Tigress Financial started coverage on shares of Twilio in a research report on Friday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price target on shares of Twilio in a research report on Monday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Twilio from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Twilio from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.48.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Twilio

Institutional Trading of Twilio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Twilio in the fourth quarter valued at about $179,739,000. Kodai Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $82,558,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth $80,043,000. Goldentree Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Twilio in the first quarter valued at $31,745,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,028,245,000 after buying an additional 445,877 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

About Twilio

(Get Free Report)

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Twilio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twilio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.