Ultra Price Hits $0.0896 on Top Exchanges (UOS)

Ultra (UOS) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 6th. In the last week, Ultra has traded 15.4% lower against the US dollar. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.0896 or 0.00000155 BTC on major exchanges. Ultra has a market capitalization of $33.88 million and $795,782.02 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ultra alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $57,964.43 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $340.30 or 0.00587087 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.73 or 0.00040940 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $37.40 or 0.00064521 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.89 or 0.00010154 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 17th, 2019. Ultra’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 378,084,929 tokens. The official website for Ultra is ultra.io. The Reddit community for Ultra is https://reddit.com/r/ultra_io. Ultra’s official Twitter account is @ultra_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. Ultra’s official message board is medium.com/ultra-io.

Buying and Selling Ultra

According to CryptoCompare, “Ultra (UOS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ultra has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 378,084,928.6075 in circulation. The last known price of Ultra is 0.08828009 USD and is up 9.61 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 62 active market(s) with $1,213,009.71 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ultra.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ultra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ultra using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ultra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ultra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.