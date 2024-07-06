Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL) Receives $54.00 Average PT from Analysts

Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on UL. Argus increased their price target on shares of Unilever from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Get Unilever alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Unilever

Unilever Stock Up 0.9 %

Unilever Cuts Dividend

UL stock opened at $55.50 on Monday. Unilever has a one year low of $46.16 and a one year high of $56.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $54.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.4556 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Unilever

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Marino Stram & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Marino Stram & Associates LLC now owns 9,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Pine Haven Investment Counsel Inc now owns 6,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 21,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Unilever by 3.0% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.67% of the company’s stock.

About Unilever

(Get Free Report

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.