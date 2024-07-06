Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) Holdings Cut by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 16.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,832 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 3,405 shares during the quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

UNP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Monday, April 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James restated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $280.00 price target (up from $275.00) on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $248.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $252.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.92.

Union Pacific Price Performance

Shares of NYSE UNP traded down $0.40 during trading on Friday, reaching $225.17. The company had a trading volume of 1,659,395 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,073,654. Union Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $199.33 and a 52 week high of $258.66. The stock has a market cap of $137.38 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $232.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $239.77.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.19. Union Pacific had a net margin of 26.52% and a return on equity of 44.34%. The company had revenue of $6.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.62%.

Union Pacific Profile



Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Articles

