Uniphar (LON:UPR) Trading Down 1%

Uniphar plc (LON:UPR – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded down 1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 204.50 ($2.59) and last traded at GBX 205 ($2.59). 19,000 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 57% from the average session volume of 44,149 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 207 ($2.62).

Uniphar Stock Down 1.0 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 217.68 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 225.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.50. The stock has a market capitalization of £559.69 million, a P/E ratio of 1,464.29 and a beta of 0.76.

About Uniphar

(Get Free Report)

Uniphar plc operates as a diversified healthcare services company in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, The Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates through three divisions: Medtech, Pharma, and Supply Chain & Retail. The Medtech division offers outsourced sales; and marketing, distribution, and support services to medical device manufacturers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Uniphar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniphar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.