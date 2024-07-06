Uniswap Price Down 14.1% Over Last 7 Days (UNI)

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 10.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 5th. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.65 billion and $246.18 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for about $7.75 or 0.00013740 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Uniswap has traded down 14.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000187 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.68 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $61.86 or 0.00109735 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0980 or 0.00000174 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 23.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 33.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap (CRYPTO:UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.14828386 USD and is down -13.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1059 active market(s) with $250,231,555.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

