Uniswap (UNI) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $119.52 Million

Uniswap (UNI) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on July 6th. Over the last seven days, Uniswap has traded 7.5% lower against the dollar. Uniswap has a total market capitalization of $4.89 billion and $119.52 million worth of Uniswap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Uniswap token can currently be bought for $8.15 or 0.00013998 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000192 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009983 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $65.46 or 0.00112440 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0983 or 0.00000169 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00001718 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniswap Profile

Uniswap (UNI) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 17th, 2020. Uniswap’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,034,295 tokens. Uniswap’s official Twitter account is @uniswap and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog. The Reddit community for Uniswap is https://reddit.com/r/uniswap. The official website for Uniswap is uniswap.org/blog/uni.

Uniswap Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Uniswap (UNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Uniswap has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 600,034,294.71 in circulation. The last known price of Uniswap is 7.72047669 USD and is up 8.60 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1059 active market(s) with $216,762,303.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://uniswap.org/blog/uni/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Uniswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Uniswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Uniswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

