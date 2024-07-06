Unite Group (LON:UTG) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.

LON UTG opened at GBX 918 ($11.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3,672.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 908.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 958.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.43. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 834.28 ($10.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,069 ($13.52).

Unite Group Company Profile

Unite Group PLC, owns, manages, and develops purpose-built student accommodation facilities for the higher education sector in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Operations and Property segments. It manages rental properties, as well as offers asset management services. The company was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Bristol, England.

