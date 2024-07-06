Unite Group (LON:UTG) Earns Neutral Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Unite Group (LON:UTG – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Unite Group Price Performance
LON UTG opened at GBX 918 ($11.61) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 3,672.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 908.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 958.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.47, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.43. Unite Group has a twelve month low of GBX 834.28 ($10.55) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,069 ($13.52).
Unite Group Company Profile
