VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Holdings Raised by Tanager Wealth Management LLP

Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 420,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,800 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises about 6.1% of Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tanager Wealth Management LLP’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $37,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cozad Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 4,305 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the period. United Community Bank purchased a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth $345,000. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 8,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,271,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,763,000 after purchasing an additional 164,926 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT traded up $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $86.49. 854,282 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $87.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

