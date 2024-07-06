Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Connecticut Wealth Management LLC

Connecticut Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,867 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,752 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF comprises approximately 2.0% of Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $36,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,325,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,759,739,000 after purchasing an additional 190,258 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,168,860 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,391,974,000 after purchasing an additional 302,701 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,446,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,098,483,000 after purchasing an additional 254,848 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,459,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,295,000 after purchasing an additional 612,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 58.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 3,537,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $646,019,000 after purchasing an additional 1,309,672 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VIG traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $183.99. 775,030 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 912,342. The stock has a market cap of $79.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $177.55. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a fifty-two week low of $149.67 and a fifty-two week high of $186.30.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

