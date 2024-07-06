Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS) Shares Acquired by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Free Report) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,356 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 21,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,160,000 after buying an additional 1,129 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 3.3% in the first quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 44,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Fountainhead AM LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at about $227,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 16.2% in the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the period. Finally, Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 42.3% in the first quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 19,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after purchasing an additional 5,910 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Industrials ETF alerts:

Vanguard Industrials ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:VIS traded down $1.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $233.86. The company had a trading volume of 81,424 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,884. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $237.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.92. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $183.29 and a 1 year high of $244.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Vanguard Industrials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.