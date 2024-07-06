Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT) is 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s 6th Largest Position

1834 Investment Advisors Co. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGIT – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 462,263 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,672 shares during the period. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF accounts for about 3.2% of 1834 Investment Advisors Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. 1834 Investment Advisors Co. owned 0.10% of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF worth $27,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VGIT. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth about $75,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,860,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,239,000 after purchasing an additional 277,423 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 33.5% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 20,426,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,377,000 after buying an additional 5,131,234 shares during the period. Theory Financial LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Theory Financial LLC now owns 107,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,162,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crestwood Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $337,000.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $58.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,373,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,671,529. The business has a fifty day moving average of $57.97 and a 200 day moving average of $58.32. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF has a 1-year low of $56.07 and a 1-year high of $59.67.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.1774 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st.

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

