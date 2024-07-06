Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI) Shares Sold by Quaker Wealth Management LLC

Quaker Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 36.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 208,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,299 shares during the quarter. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF makes up 5.8% of Quaker Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Quaker Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.19% of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF worth $14,320,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 2,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Fonville Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Investment Management Group Inc. now owns 6,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RDA Financial Network lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 3,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded up $0.30 on Friday, hitting $69.97. The stock had a trading volume of 236,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 366,525. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52-week low of $59.20 and a 52-week high of $71.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $69.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.89.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were issued a $1.009 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.77%. This is a positive change from Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

