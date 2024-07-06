Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Stock Position Raised by SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC

SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,986,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meredith Wealth Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 16.0% in the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Greenspring Advisors LLC now owns 8,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 3.6% in the first quarter. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of VCSH traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,469,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,953,573. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $74.43 and a 1 year high of $77.72. The business has a fifty day moving average of $77.05 and a 200 day moving average of $77.08.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.2559 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.