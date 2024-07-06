Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH) Shares Sold by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,223 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,178 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $45,000.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.97. 1,314,828 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,373. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury Index ETF has a twelve month low of $57.33 and a twelve month high of $58.57. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $57.99.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were issued a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%.

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

