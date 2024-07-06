Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Acquired by BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.

BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) by 166.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 320 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RFG Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,084,000 after purchasing an additional 3,919 shares during the period. Private Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,632,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 123.4% during the 4th quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 36,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,941,000 after buying an additional 20,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $205,000.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $249.54. 139,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,791. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.60 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $250.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $247.31. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $195.63 and a 1 year high of $262.09.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

