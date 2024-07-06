Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Sold by Peterson Wealth Services

Peterson Wealth Services trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,798 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the quarter. Peterson Wealth Services’ holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 3,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA VOO traded up $3.03 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $509.84. The stock had a trading volume of 3,156,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,123,483. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $489.24 and its 200 day moving average is $468.69. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $375.95 and a twelve month high of $510.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $461.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

