Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Stock Position Lessened by StoneX Group Inc.

StoneX Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,252 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. StoneX Group Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BND. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Creative Capital Management Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $72.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,201,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,060,988. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.84 and its 200 day moving average is $72.20. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 52-week low of $67.99 and a 52-week high of $73.92.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2207 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 1st. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

