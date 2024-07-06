Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) Shares Sold by Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC

Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,564 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,975 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $6,384,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Chai Trust Co. LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.0% in the third quarter. Chai Trust Co. LLC now owns 475,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,903,000 after purchasing an additional 13,885 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.2% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,611,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $767,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,384,501 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 12.8% in the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 3,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 37,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,998,000 after acquiring an additional 3,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.1% during the third quarter. Rainsberger Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 15,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $272.12. The company had a trading volume of 4,237,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,069,502. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $262.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $252.74. The firm has a market cap of $408.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62 and a beta of 1.02. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1-year low of $202.44 and a 1-year high of $272.26.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

