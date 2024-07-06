Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by DecisionPoint Financial LLC

DecisionPoint Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $323,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Windsor Advisory Group LLC now owns 18,196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 29.3% during the 4th quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,261 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VT traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.70. 1,308,527 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,735,032. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52 week low of $88.74 and a 52 week high of $114.76. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.88. The company has a market cap of $37.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.93 and a beta of 0.95.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Profile

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

