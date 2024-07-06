Velocity Composites (LON:VEL) Trading 1.3% Higher

Shares of Velocity Composites plc (LON:VEL – Get Free Report) shot up 1.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 38 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 38 ($0.48). 19,751 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 39,389 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 37.50 ($0.47).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Velocity Composites in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a GBX 70 ($0.89) price objective for the company.

Get Velocity Composites alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on VEL

Velocity Composites Stock Up 1.3 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Velocity Composites

The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.04. The stock has a market cap of £20.32 million, a P/E ratio of -475.00 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 37.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 35.28.

In other Velocity Composites news, insider Andrew Beaden purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 30 ($0.38) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($37,945.86). 38.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Velocity Composites

(Get Free Report)

Velocity Composites plc, together with its subsidiaries, offers engineered composite material kits to the aerospace industry in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. It provides structural material kits, such as ply generation, shape management and configuration control, life management, and cutting and supply service, as well as materials comprising woven fabrics, unidirectional fabrics, impregnated metallic meshes, and film adhesives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Velocity Composites Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Velocity Composites and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.